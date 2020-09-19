IPL 2020: MS Dhoni sports new beard ahead of CSK vs MI opener

Image Source : IPL 2020 MS Dhoni in his new avtaar in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

As the Indian Premier League 2020 gets underway in the UAE with the marquee clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni’s new look has caught everyone’s attention.

The CSK skipper took everyone by surprise after he decided to trim down his beard and wear a half-beard look for the IPL 2020.

While the former Indian cricketer is making a return to the cricketer after a year-long sabbatical following India’s 2019 World Cup exit, which was followed by his international cricket retirement last month, his first match in a while was eagerly-awaited by the fans. Dhoni, who has often set the trend with his hairdo in the past, took social media on fire with the new beard as fans quickly started discussing it.

Earlier Before flying to the UAE, Dhoni's new lockdown look had drawn much attention on social media. The former India captain had trimmed his hair and also shaved his black beard.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage