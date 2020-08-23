MS Dhoni never let his emotions get the better of him, I could never quite do that: Ricky Ponting

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Sunday was in awe of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni saying that the latter left let emotions get the better of him on the field something that he struggled against during his captaincy days.

“I spend a lot of time in India now, so I know how revered he is in that part of the world. Even when you travel around the world and you listen to cricket fans, they talk about Dhoni and his leadership and how calm he seems to be under pressure on the field,” Ponting told news.com.au.

“He never seems to let his emotions get the better of him, which is a really good trait in a leader — as hard as I tried when I was on the field, I could never quite stay in complete control of my emotions.

“Indian teams always seemed to lift when he was captain. He always seemed to have this knack to be able to get the best out of his players. You knew that he had things under control, and his teammates loved that about him.

Dhoni, earlier this week, announced his international retirement hence drawing curtains on his illustrious 16-year-long career during which he scored 17,266 runs, 359 sixes, 16 centuries and took 634 catches across formats.

Ponting, who is now the head coach of the Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League, is looking forward to coach against Dhoni hoping to make sure that the CSK captain does not get to win against Delhi.

“Chennai have been one of the most consistently strong and competitive teams in the IPL, and a lot of that’s got to come down to his leadership as well.

“I’m looking forward to coaching against him now and making sure he doesn’t win any game off his own bat when Chennai play the Delhi Capitals.”

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates. All franchises have reached UAE and will now remain in self isloation in the respective hotel rooms over the next six days.

