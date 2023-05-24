MS Dhoni is retiring after IPL 2023? CSK skipper reveals his plans

Follow us on Image Source : AP MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have qualified for the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. They defeated the table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier by 15 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MS Dhoni was once again at the centre stage thanks to his captaincy and ability to handle his troops well in the middle. But with many anticipating that this IPL season would be his last, Harsha Bhogle couldnt stop himself from asking this question to the CSK captain.

Responding to it, Dhoni, as usual chose to keep his cards closed but didn't say 'Definitely Not' this time around. He admitted that two months of IPL cricket does take a lot of toll on the body and that he will take a decision on playing IPL 2024 in the coming months. However, Dhoni confirmed that he will stick around with CSK even if he hangs his boots after this season.

" I don't know (about retirement), I have 8-9 months to decide. I have ample time to decide. The auction is in December. I will always come to CSK. I have been out of home from January, been practicing since March, so we will see," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Speaking about the game, MS Dhoni lauded the way his team played throughout the season and pointed out that everyone contributed at some point. "IPL is too big to say it's just another final. Used to be 8 top teams, now it's 10. I won't say it's just another final. It's hard work of 2 months. Everybody has contributed. Yes, middle-order has not got ample opportunity. GT are a fantastic team and they've chased very well, so the thought was to get them in. But it was a good toss to lose.

"If Jaddu gets conditions that help him. he's very difficult to hit. His bowling changed the game. Not to forget his partnership with Moeen. We try to create an environment and work out what is the strength of a fast bowler. We try to give them confidence and tell them 'please try to explore your bowling'. We try to motivate them as much as possible. Support staff is there, Bravo and Eric are there. You see the wicket and according to that you keep adjusting the field.

"I can be a very annoying captain, I keep shifting fielders 2-3 feet. Only request I ask from the fielders is, keep an eye on me. If there's a dropped catch there will be no reaction (from me), just keep an eye on me," Dhoni added.

