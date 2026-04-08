MS Dhoni injury update: When will CSK talisman return to action from calf issue in IPL 2026?

New Delhi:

MS Dhoni has been out of action ever since the start of the Indian Premier League 2026. The Chennai Super Kings star has missed all of his team's opening three games in the tournament as he is nursing a calf issue.

The CSK franchise had revealed at the start of the IPL 2026 that Dhoni is likely to miss the first two weeks due to his issue. Dhoni has not travelled with the Chennai team for their away games and has stayed in Chennai. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Dhoni is understood to be in Chennai with his family, where he is undergoing rehabilitation under the supervision of CSK’s support staff. However, Dhoni was part of a batting session at the CSK nets a few days ago.

Check the latest update on Dhoni

As per Cricbuzz, Dhoni is in huge doubt for CSK's home game against the Delhi Capitals on April 11. It added that the CSK officials have confirmed that it would need at least another week for Dhoni to be fit to play. He is currently nowhere near match fitness.

Dhoni is even racing against time to be fit for CSK's next home clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14. "MS is undergoing rehab, and it will take some time. We can't say how much time," said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. He also revealed that the injured Dewald Brevis is improving from his side strain. Brevis missed CSK's first three games as well. "We are hoping he will be available for the next game, but that will depend on how he progresses. We have a few days before the next game," he said.

What Gaikwad said on Dhoni?

Meanwhile, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that Dhoni is 'getting back slowly' and hoped that he would be back soon. "We will bowl first. Obviously, high scoring ground. Looks like a good pitch, there's going to be some runs. We'll look to restrict them as much as possible. MS is getting back slowly; sometimes it takes time. If he's ready to play, it'll be soon. The first game was disappointing, but our batting was much better in the second game. Everyone is feeling confident. Same team for us," Gaikwad said at the toss during the clash against the RCB on April 5