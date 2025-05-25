MS Dhoni in IPL 2026? CSK legend opens up on his future after team's last match of 2025 MS Dhoni opened up on the speculations of his IPL future after Chennai Super Kings' last match of the 2025 season. Dhoni spoke on his IPL future after his team's last win of the season against Gujarat Titans. CSK defeated GT by 83 runs in their final league stage match.

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni has opened up on his IPL future after his team's last match of the 2025 season against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 25. There have been a lot of speculations around Dhoni's IPL future and the veteran has opened up on it after his team's last match of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Dhoni's IPL future has been a topic of big discussion. On being asked during the post-match presentation, Dhoni opened up on his IPL future and his plans, saying that he has time to decide on his retirement plans. "(On the crowd in Ahmedabad) It's good. I won't say it was houseful today. We didn't have a good season, it was one of those perfect performances. We haven't caught very well, but the catching was good today. (On his IPL future) It depends. I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry. Need to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides," Dhoni said in the presentation after CSK's 83-run win over Gujarat Titans.

The Broadcaster Harsha Bhogle sought his response for his future again to which Dhoni replied, "I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide."

CSK defeated GT by 83 runs after defending 230 in their final league stage match. Despite their win, the Super Kings finished last in the IPL 2025 points table for the first time due to their inferior Net run rate to Rajasthan Royals. Both CSK and RR ended with eight points. Dhoni spoke on CSK's IPL season too.

"When we started the season, the four games were in Chennai. We decided to bat second, but I felt the wicket was good for batting in the first innings. I was worried about the batting department. We can put runs on the board, but a few holes to fill. Ruturaj doesn't need to worry about too many things next season. He will fit into one of those roles. You feel old. He is exactly 25 years younger than me, that makes me feel I am old," he added.