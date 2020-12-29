MS Dhoni hosts newly-wed Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma in Dubai, see pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHANASHREEVERMA MS Dhoni and Yuzvendra Chahal in Dubai

The newly-wed couple Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were hosted by former India skipper MS Dhoni for a dinner in Dubai. Chahal, who tied the knot with Dhanashree last week in Gurugram, shared a picture of the meet with Dhoni and his better half, Sakshi.

"Extremely happy & blessed," Chahal wrote while sharing a couple of pictures from the get-together. Dhanashree also shared the same with the caption, "Extremely blessed That's all I can say Thank you @mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r for a lovely dinner Felt like home."

Chahal and Dhanashree, last week, had announced their marriage by sharing photos from the ceremony on social media. Dhanashree, a YouTuber and choreographer, had got engaged to Chahal in August when the Indian sporting scenario was in doldrums due to Covid-19 outbreak across the globe.

Chahal, who has represented India in 54 ODIs and 45 T20I, had a mediocre ODI series in Australia where he managed to pick just one wicket while conceding 160 runs. The tweaker, however, looked in fine touch in the first T20I when he stepped on the field as Ravindra Jadeja's concussion substitute. He registered figures of 3/25 in four overs, the best among Indian bowlers.

Dhoni, on Monday, also hogged the headlines after being presented with the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain was awarded the honour for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run-out incident in the Nottingham Test back in 2011.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) leader was also named the captain of the T20I and ODI teams of the decade. Along with Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were also a part of the limited-overs teams announced by the ICC.