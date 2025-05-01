MS Dhoni hints at retaining Dewald Brevis for next season after playing just two matches in IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings got officially eliminated on Wednesday (April 30) after they lost to Punjab Kings in the 49th match of the season. However, after looking at him in just two matches this season, MS Dhoni seems to have been impressed with young Dewald Brevis.

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might have been knocked out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the franchise is already planning for the next season, it seems, identifying the players to retain and release in IPL 2026. They went down to Punjab Kings on Wednesday (April 30), their eighth loss this season, but their skipper MS Dhoni has hinted at retaining Dewald Brevis already, calling him an 'asset'.

Brevis has played just two matches this season after coming in as a replacement for Gurjapneet Singh and has managed to impress the captain. He scored 32 runs against Punjab Kings after coming in to bat at 48/3 and stitched a 78-run vital partnership with Sam Curran. He is also a gun fielder and proved his mettle by taking a superb catch at the boundary to dismiss Shreyas Iyer.

Overall, in two matches, Brevis has so far scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 145.09 and is a much-needed addition to the CSK line-up that lacked intent earlier this season. Opening up on the youngster after the match, Dhoni lauded the 22-year-old for providing the impetus in the middle overs to the team while calling him an asset, indirectly hinting at retaining him.

"It's the momentum in the middle order (Brevis offers). He's also a very good fielder, he has power, and he can hit good balls for boundaries. And he brings good energy. Happy with the way he's playing. He can be an asset going ahead," Dhoni said after the match. The 43-year-old also had words of praise for Sam Curran who scored 88 runs off 47 balls, helping CSK post 190 runs in their 20 overs.

"Well he's a fighter (Curran). That's something we all know. Whenever he turns up, he wants to contribute. Unfortunatel,y so far, whenever we tried to give him a chance, the wicket was on the slower side and he found it slightly difficult. But today's wicket was one of the best we've got at home in this tournament," he added.