MS Dhoni gets a stallion for his Ranchi farmhouse, wife Sakshi shares video

Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva

Former India skipper MS Dhoni, whose love for big dogs is well known, added to his list of pets when he bought a black stallion soon after arriving at his seven-acre farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper flew in from Delhi where he was leading his franchise before the tournament was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

Dhoni's wife, Sakshi posted a video of the horse on her Instagram account and captioned it, "Welcome home Chetak! A true gentleman! Happily accepted in our pack!"

Dhoni already has a Belgian Malinois, a white husky and a German Shepherd. Dhoni is the second cricketer after CSK team-mate Ravindra Jadeja to keep a horse as pet.

Soon after reaching home from Delhi, allrounder Jadeja too had posted pictures of his three horses on twitter, captioning it "Back to the place where I feel safe."