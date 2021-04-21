MS Dhoni's father, mother test positive for COVID-19; admitted to Ranchi hospital

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Former India captain MS Dhoni's father and mother have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ranchi.

Former India captain MS Dhoni's father and mother have tested positive for COVID-19, and have been admitted to a private hospital in Ranchi.

According to a report on India Today, Dhoni's parents are currently receiving treatment in Pulse Superspeciality Hospital.

Dhoni is currently in Mumbai, participating in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League for his franchise Chennai Super Kings. The CSK captain is scheduled to appear for the team in his fourth match of the tournament later today against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Dhoni had joined the CSK side in March to prepare for IPL 2021, and has been inside the bio-secure bubble since then, which is kept in place in the wake of an unprecedented rise of COVID-19 cases in India.

On Wednesday, India reported 2.95 lakh cases of coronavirus infection.

Under current rules, a player who leaves the bio-secure bubble will have to undergo a seven-day mandatory quarantine period upon his return to rejoin the team's camp.

Ahead of the 2021 edition, KKR's Nitish Rana, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal and Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel had also tested positive for COVID-19. All the three have since recovered and joined their respective sides.