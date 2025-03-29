MS Dhoni faces severe backlash, gets trolled following decision to bat at 9 against RCB in IPL 2025 Star Chennai Super Kings keeper-batter MS Dhoni batted at number nine against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025. The move invited immense criticism and trolls for the cricketer, who made an unbeaten 30 runs off 16 balls in the match.

The legendary MS Dhoni decided to bat at number nine in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing IPL 2025. Chasing 197 runs at home, Chennai Super Kings were reduced to 26/3 at one stage and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Given the situation, Dhoni was expected to promote himself, take control and bring back the momentum but instead, he arrived at the crease even after Ravichandran Ashwin.

With the Required Run Rate jumping numbers with each ball, a cameo from Dhoni could have brought CSK back into the contest. Instead, he arrived late, when the match already slipped from their hands and scored an unbeaten 30 runs off 16 balls. Had he batted up the order, the cricketer could have played more balls and bridge the gap. Nevertheless, his late arrival only decreased the margin of defeat as it didn’t add much value to CSK’s batting.

Several former cricketers such as Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan and Robin Uthappa have lashed out at the Ranchi-born cricketer for batting so low down the order. Chopra and Uthappa pointed out that Dhoni batting at 9 ‘didn’t make sense’ as his contribution towards the end was spectacular for the fans but they expect the cricketer to give himself more time to win games for the team.

“CSK fans really love the sight of Dhoni walking into the middle and smashing sixes. But CSK fans must also want their team to win. And with the kind of hitting form that Dhoni has shown off-late, it’s only logical to expect him to give himself enough time to win games for CSK. Ashwin ahead of Dhoni vs RCB didn’t make sense,” Chopra tweeted.

“Important win for RCB. A win at the fortress in Chepauk will be a huge boost in their campaign this year. Dhoni coming at number 9 dint make sense at all. Him coming earlier could have helped CSK’s NRR in their campaign this year,” Uthappa said.

“I will never be in favour of Dhoni batting at number 9. Not ideal for team,” Pathan mentioned.

Dhoni also received backlash from the general crowd as they weren’t happy with his decision to bat at number nine, after Ashwin.

