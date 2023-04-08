Watch | MS Dhoni's DRS overturns umpire's decision, leads to Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal In MI vs CSK match

Follow us on Image Source : JIO CINEMA MS Dhoni

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are facing each other in a mega clash of IPL 2023 on Saturday. In the match, the Rohit Sharma-led team has lost 8 wickets so far with Ravindra Jadeja registering a 3-wicket haul. As the Mumbai batters are struggling to score runs, MS Dhoni's presence of mind proved to be helpful in changing the momentum in their favour. CSK skipper's decision to take DRS led to an overturn in the umpire's decision and eventually resulted in Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal.

In the 8th over of MI's innings, Mitchell Santner came to bowl. Mumbai had already lost openers, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan by then. On the 2nd ball of the over, Santner bowled a brilliant spell that seemed like LBW. However, the on-field umpire didn't give out. Dhoni was quick to take the DRS and the umpire's decision got changed. After Suryakumar's dismissal, wickets kept falling for MI.

Earlier in the match, CSK won the toss and opted to bowl.

MI Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

CSK Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande

Substitutes -

Mumbai Indians - Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, Nehal Wadhera

Chennai Super Kings - Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati

