MS Dhoni displays lightning fast reflexes to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in CSK vs MI clash | WATCH Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni quickly went viral after he displayed some brilliant reflexes and stumped out Suryakumar Yadav in CSK's clash against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets.

Chennai Super Kings locked horns against Mumbai Indians in game 3 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides faced off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. The clash saw Mumbai Indians come in to bat first after winning the toss.

Mumbai Indians opened their innings with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton coming out to bat, and the side got off to a horrid start as Rohit departed for a duck. As Chennai continued to take regular wickets, it was MS Dhoni who grabbed the spotlight in the first innings.

CSK’s stalwart Dhoni pulled off an incredible stumping to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in the clash. Suryakumar Yadav aimed to take a chance against Noor Ahmad. However, he completely missed the delivery, and MS Dhoni displayed quickfire reflexes and took off the bails to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav.

Speaking of the game between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, it was thanks to Tilak Varma and Deepak Chahar that Mumbai Indians were able to post a target of 156 runs for CSK to chase down. As for CSK, Noor Ahmad was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets as well, with Nathan Ellis and Ravichandran Ashwin striking once each.

Aiming to chase down the target of 157 runs, Chennai Super Kings opened their innings with Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi coming out to bat. Where Tripathi departed on a score of two runs, it was Ravindra who was brilliant with the bat, scoring 65* runs in 45 deliveries.

Furthermore, Ruturaj Gaikwad added 53 runs in 26 deliveries as Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets and registered their first win of the season. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians will hope to improve in their forthcoming matches.