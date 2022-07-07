MS Dhoni celebrates birthday from Wimbledon seats

Follow us on Image Source : WIMBLEDON MS Dhoni at Wimbledon

Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is known for his calm nature and his brilliant strategies on the field has made a special place in the hearts of fans across the Globe. Dhoni's international career may have ended, but his charisma and influence are still fresh to date.

Former India captain Dhoni turned 41 on the 7th of July, Thursday. He is celebrating his birthday in a special way in London.

Apart from celebrating the auspicious day with his family, Dhoni was also spotted enjoying tennis matches from the Wimbledon seats. In a picture posted by Wimbledon's official account, Dhoni was seen in a gray blazer and goggles at the All England Club in London.

"An Indian icon watching on," Wimbledon tweeted.

In Wimbledon, India's veteran tennis player Sania Mirza along with her partner played a mixed doubles match in which they lost to defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk. Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, had earlier announced that she would hang up her racquet after the 2022 season.

Another iconic match was of Rafael Nadal who is eyeing his third Grand Slam win of the year. Nadal advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals after winning a fifth-set tiebreaker against Taylor Fritz of the United States. The 36-year-old Spaniard will next play Nick Kyrgios for a place in Sunday’s final.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was also seen in the audience.

Dhoni is the only captain in the history of the game to win three major ICC events which include the Champions Trophy (2013), the T20 World Cup (2007), and the fabled ICC ODI World Cup (2011). The beloved finisher has won three ICC trophies for Team India, four IPL trophies for Chennai Super Kings in IPL, and two Champions League trophies under his captaincy.

MSD retired from international cricket on 15 August 2020. He played his last international match in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. Now he is seen playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL and leading the team.