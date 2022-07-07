MS Dhoni turns 41: Seven records of the Indian legend that stand tall

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MS Dhoni celebrates his 41st birthday today

Former India captain aka 'Captain Cool' is still extremely popular among his fans and cricket lovers. Dhoni who retired from international cricket in 2019 still sparks excitement amongst fans whenever they catch a glimpse of the former skipper. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart's career is decorated with accolades and achievements and some of the records still stand strong. Dhoni is celebrating his 41st birthday on July 7, 2022. Here is a look at some of his records that are still unbroken.

1. The only skipper to win all the three major ICC trophies

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the only captain in world cricket to win all the major ICC Trophies. He won the T20 World Cup in 2007, clinched the ODI World Cup in 2011, and also led India to an ICC Champions Trophy victory in 2013. To this date, MSD remains the only captain to achieve this feat.

2. Fastest stumping in the history of the game

As the folklores have it, Dhoni has the quickest hands when it comes to stumpings. His lightning-fast stumpings on many occasions have shocked the opposition and the fans all over the world. In 2018, Dhoni took just 0.09 seconds to effectuate a stumping against West Indies. In the process, he broke his record of stumping a batsman at 0.09 seconds.

3. Most stumpings in international cricket

The former India captain has played almost 583 international matches and in this while, he has dismissed 195 international batsmen. He is now ahead of Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka who has effectuated 139 stumpings. Since Kumar has also hung up his boots, this record of Dhoni is here to stay for a long time to come.

4. Fastest to become the number 1 batsman in One Day Internationals

The long-haired guy from Ranchi after his exploits and daddy hundreds against Pakistan and Sri Lanka clinched the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings just after playing 42 innings.

5. Most runs by wicketkeeper-batsman in ODI cricket

The former Indian skipper had earned himself a reputation of being a big hitter and he displayed it very early on in his international career when he struck an unbeaten 183 against arch rivals Pakistan. To date, this remains the highest runs scored by any wicketkeeper-batsman in ODI cricket.

6. Most number of not-outs in ODI cricket

MS Dhoni is hailed as of the greatest finishers of all time and there is a reason behind it. On numerous occasions, the man has taken the game deep and has won it for his team. Dhoni has a record of 84 not-outs and behind him are Chaminda Vass and Shaun Pollock with 72 not-outs

7. Most number of international matches as captain

MS Dhoni has had a glorious cricketing career that spans 200 ODIs, 60 Tests, and 72 T20Is. He has led India in 332 international matches.