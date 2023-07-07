Wasim Jaffer shares unheard anecdote about MS Dhoni, says he just wanted 30 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MS Dhoni with ODI World Cup trophy

Legendary Indian Cricket MS Dhoni turned 42 on July 7, 2023. The master of the field and one who earned a huge reputation from the game still continues to be in action for his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni, who rose from the grassroots in Ranchi to conquer the world, reportedly has a net worth of Rs 1,040 Crore along with his uncountable fans around the globe. But as cricket has seen money being sprinkled in recent times, Dhoni's aim was not only to earn big, especially in his early days.

Former Indian Cricketer Wasim Jaffer has unveiled an unheard anecdote about MS Dhoni. The former batter has stated that Dhoni just wanted to earn 30 lakh rupees even after making his International debut for India. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Jaffer made the revelation. "I remember I made my comeback in the year 2005, and Dhoni was new to the team as he made his debut at the end of 2004 (December 2004) playing One-Day cricket. I used to play Test cricket back then. We used to sit at the back. Me, my wife, Dinesh Karthik, his wife, Dhoni, and RP Singh, and we all used to sit in the last few seats. Dhoni used to talk to my wife quite a lot because we used to sit together and we all used to talk a lot," Jaffer said.

He then stated that as Dhoni came from the very grassroots and used to struggle to play cricket during his job at the Railways, the wicket-keeper batter might have thought about it. "We all know that he used to work in Railways, and had to travel a lot to practice his game. Even after all the struggle, there were times when he did not get an opportunity to play. I think he left that job, or something was the case, and he used to say that he wants to make 30 lakh so that he can spend the rest of his life peacefully in Ranchi and he doesn’t want to leave Ranchi also.

"He said come what may, he will never leave Ranchi. Since he was very new to the international setup back then, he used to say ‘If I make 30 lakh, that will be enough for me to live peacefully’. That’s how grounded he was, and that’s how grounded I feel he still is. Even after achieving so much in his career after so long, that is the humility of the man. He has small goals and small aims," Jaffer added on the now 42-year-old Dhoni

