MS Dhoni becomes highest run scorer of CSK in IPL history Chennai Super Kings' stalwart MS Dhoni became the highest run getter for CSK in the history of the IPL through his 30-run knock against RCB.

Chennai Super Kings were defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in game 8 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The side took on the Rajat Patidar-led side at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28, and the clash began with RCB coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

Thanks to a brilliant performance by Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, and Virat Kohli, RCB managed to post a total of 196 runs in the first innings of the game. Aiming to chase down the target, RCB put in an excellent performance, taking crucial wickets and registering an emphatic win against the five-time champions.

In the run chase, Rachin Ravindra was the only batter who looked in touch as the star batter scored 41 runs in 31 deliveries. Furthermore, CSK stalwart MS Dhoni had a short but sweet stay on the crease as well, scoring 30 runs in 16 deliveries.

In his short knock of 30 runs, MS Dhoni went on to become the highest run getter for Chennai Super Kings in the history of the IPL. It is worth noting that Dhoni has now scored 4699 runs to his name for Chennai Super Kings in IPL history, surpassing Suresh Raina in the list.

Speaking of the game between CSK and RCB, despite the hosts’ best efforts to limit RCB, Patidar proved too much to handle for the hosts. Noor Ahmad was the highest wicket taker with three wickets to his name in the first innings. Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets with Khaleel Ahmed and R Ashwin taking one wicket each.

Aiming to chase down the target, Rachin Ravindra scored 41 runs to open the innings but none of the other batters amounted to much in the second innings. Josh Hazlewood was the highest wicket taker in the second innings with three wickets. Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone took two wickets each as well.