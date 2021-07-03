MS Dhoni backed me to bat up the order for CSK; nice to get that confidence the captain: Moeen Ali

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has credited skipper MS Dhoni after his impressive stint for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the postponed IPL 2021. Despite not being a key part of England's limited-overs side, Ali was promoted up the batting order by the Chennai-based outfit.

In six games, Ali scored 206 runs at an average of 34.33, boasting an impressive strike rate of 157.25. On the bowling front, he chipped in with five wickets with best figures of 3/7.

With Suresh Raina's presence, many fans would've predicted the veteran to take charge of Chennai's batting order at the No.3 position. However, the three-time champions went with Ali and the move proved to be effective.

In a press conference ahead of third One-day International against Sri Lanka, Ali talked about Dhoni's support but admitted that it would be "difficult" for him to bat up the order for England, given the fact that his national side is filled to the brim with "world-class" players.

"MS (Dhoni) backed me to bat up the order (for CSK) and play like I play for Worcester. Its nice to get that confidence from the captain.

"I get it here (England) as well. But we (England) have got so many world-class players it's difficult to get up the order. I'm just trying to enjoy my cricket. In the past, I would let that affect me. But I have come to realise that sometimes it is just the way it is," he said.

There's a chance that Ali might be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL, scheduled to start in the UAE, due to England's packed international schedule. Talking about his role for England, the 34-year-old said he's a little "disappointed" to not get a chance to play.

"My role in the team when needed is to try to perform, but at the moment obviously, I'm not being used, not bowling much, not batting much, I have not even played in the T20 and stuff," Ali further said.

"Obviously, I'm disappointed you want to play, but we are winning, and there's not much that I can say. Not that I would. There is no argument for me to go and say I need to bat up the order or need to do this and that. When they call upon, I'm ready."