MS Dhoni analyses CSK's performance after defeat to SRH in IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings suffered a five-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2025. With that, the five-time champions are more or less out of the playoff race. On the other hand, SRH registered their first-ever win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings suffered a five-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2025. The MS Dhoni-led side once again produced a poor performance with the ball and that cost them the match against Hyderabad. Dewald Brevis and Ayush Mhatre were the only batters to have shown some intent but after their dismissals, things got complicated as CSK eventually posted 154 runs on the board.

SRH won the game rather comfortably. Ishan Kishan, who was having a rough season with the bat, managed to get going, scoring 44 runs. Towards the end, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kamindu Mendis stitched a valuable 49-run partnership to win the game. With that, SRH confirmed their third win of the season and remain alive in the IPL playoff race.

After the game, CSK captain Dhoni analysed that wickets kept falling in the first innings and that impacted the momentum. He believed that 155 runs was not justifiable and believes that the team had posted 15-20 runs less than a defendable total.

“We kept losing wickets, and in the first innings the wicket was slightly better and 155 is not a justifiable score, because it wasn't turning a lot. Yes, after the 8-10th over, it became slightly two-paced when it comes to the fast bowlers, but nothing that was out of the ordinary, I feel we could have put few more runs on the board. Yes, second innings there was a bit of help, our spinners the quality was there and they bowled in the right areas and it was stopping a bit but we were short by 15-20 runs,” Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel was adjudged the Player of the Match. The pacer clinched four wickets in the first innings and broke CSK’s backbone. He now has 13 wickets to his name and is the fourth-leading wicket-taker of the season.