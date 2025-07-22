MS Dhoni addresses concerns regarding declining fitness among Indian youth Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni raised concerns about a decline in fitness in the Indian youth. He wants it to improve and noted that even his daughter, Ziva, isn't much into sports and for the same, he tries other things to keep her physically active.

Ranchi:

Former India captain MS Dhoni has expressed concern over the declining fitness levels among Indian youth. He pointed out that over the past decade, physical activity has taken a backseat as young people increasingly engage in other interests. Dhoni emphasised the importance of reversing this trend and shared his hope that physical activity will become a greater priority in the years to come.

Speaking about his personal life, Dhoni mentioned that his daughter, Ziva, isn’t particularly inclined towards sports, which limits her regular physical activity. To address this, he made a conscious effort to plan activities that involve movement and exercise to help maintain her fitness.

“Nowadays, that age is coming down, in the sense the amount of physical activity is coming down. So, the average fitness level of us as Indians, that has gone down. Even my daughter, I feel she doesn't do a lot of physical activity. She is not into sport so we have to plan things where you (are) physically active. That's how it has been. A lot of people don't play sport,” said Dhoni while attending an event in Ranchi.

Will Dhoni play IPL 2026?

In the meantime, Dhoni remains one of the fittest cricketers, playing IPL even at the age of 44. There have been concerns regarding his back and knee injuries, but the legendary cricketer managed to play IPL year after year and won the title five times. After Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an injury in the 2025 edition of the cash-rich tournament, Dhoni once again took over the captaincy baton, but couldn’t take the team to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, it needs to be seen whether Dhoni plays in the 2026 edition of the IPL. He has kept the door open and noted that a decision will be made before the auction. He keeps up with the training and if his body feels right, the Ranchi-born will turn up for the mega event next year.