'Moving WPL in every city will improve tournament's profile': Mithali Raj says ahead of her team's opener

Former Indian cricketer and mentor of the Gujarat Giants Mithali Raj has pointed out that moving the Women's Premier League into every city will pave the way for improvement of the profile of the tournament. The WPL 2024 has begun in style with Mumbai Indians outclassing Delhi Capitals in match 1 of the tournament in Bengaluru.

"If WPL moves to every city, it gives the franchise a chance to develop a new audience, who can come and watch it play. This will only improve the profile of the tournament and the franchises," Mithali said in a Gujarat Giants release on Saturday.

She also opened up about her role with the franchise. "I have been enjoying this role as mentor, working with young players, sharing my knowledge, helping them stay in a good space and perform their roles to the best of their ability," she said.

The Giants will be the last team to begin their campaign in the ongoing WPL season. They will take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians in their tournament opener on 25th February at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mooney is happy that the team has had a good time before the tournament. "There's a really excellent sort of vibe in the group as it has been together for a little while now. We worked through some things last week, and they have come to fruition. So, there's a keen sense of anticipation for the first game. And I know the eleven that take the field tomorrow night will take full advantage of that and put their best foot forward," she said.

Sneh Rana, who led the Giants last year in Mooney's injury-forced absence, also agrees with her captain. "We have had a good experience so far. The mood in the team is very positive. We have gelled quite well and are hoping for a good start to the tournament," Rana said.