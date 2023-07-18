'Most tactical series I could remember': Ricky Ponting comments on ENG vs AUS 2023 Ashes series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes

Australian Legend Ricky Ponting has claimed that the ongoing Ashes series is the most tactical one he could remember watching. England's 'Bazball' is up against a litmus test against the reigning Test champions Australia. The Aussies lead the way 2-1 despite some mouthwatering clashes at England's home. However, there have been some tactical moments that make this series one to remember.

From England's surprising declaration in the first Test to Australia's use of Todd Murphy in the third one, there have been some key decisions taken by the captains. "I think this has been one of the most tactical series that I could remember, because of the two different styles of play, probably two contrasting styles of leadership as well," Ponting said in 'The ICC Review'.

Ponting also drew a comparison between the leadership styles of both Cummins and Stokes. "Pat (Cummins) is more of an old-fashioned sort of Test match captain where he sort of lets sets fields and lets plans sort of unravel and is happy to do it over a long period of time, whereas Stokes is a bit the other way.

"He's sort of trying to make something happen every ball and therefore sometimes plans never really have a chance to eventuate," Ponting added.

Ponting stresses further on Cummins

The former Aussie skipper then stressed a bit further on Cummins' captaincy. The fast bowler was handed the captain's hat after Tim Paine's sudden resignation ahead of Ashes 2021. He has led Australia to a 4-0 Ashes win in 2021, series wins against Pakistan, West Indies and South Africa. He suffered his only series loss to India but then redeemed it with a win against Rohit Sharma's men in World Test Championship Final.

Ponting praised Cummins for doing a fair job. "Look, Pat is still fairly young in the job. Let's not forget that he's only been doing it for a couple of years now and I'm sure he's learning along the way.

"I'm not going to question Pat at all. The fact that Australia are 2-1 up says he's done a good job for me. There'll always be little things in a game. When you lose, there are always little things in a game that people are happy to talk about," he added.

Latest Cricket News