Most T20I Wins: India surpasses Pakistan with unique feat, register most T20I wins against single nation

Hardik Pandya’s Team India triumphed sensationally on Saturday (January 7) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot after they beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the final T20I. The win saw India clinch the T20I series 2-1 and therefore lift the first silverware of 2023. In doing so Pandya’s men registered a monumental feat to their name by meeting the neighbours in a one-sided contest while surpassing the tally of other neighbour and arch-rivals Pakistan.

What is the feat?

India’s win against Sri Lanka on Saturday was their 19th against the Lankan lions, joint-most by any nation against a single nation in the T20I format. The win in Rajkot was India’s 19th against Sri Lanka in the T20I format, equalling England’s record for most wins against Pakistan. Interestingly, both India and England needed 29 matches to register 19 wins and achieve the unique feat.

India - 19 wins vs Sri Lanka (29 matches)

England - 19 wins vs Pakistan (29 matches)

Pakistan - 18 wins vs New Zealand (29 matches)

India - 17 wins vs West Indies (25 matches)

India surpass Pakistan’s record

Next on the list is Pakistan who have 18 wins against New Zealand, again in 29 matches which was surpassed by India on Saturday in Rajkot. New Zealand are Pakistan’s favourite opponent while India have a great tally against Sri Lanka. India’s second favourite opponent on the list are West Indies, against whom they have 17 wins in 25 T20I matches.

What happened in the final T20I?

Suryakumar Yadav shone with a belligerent hundred as India defeated Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the final T20I to claim the three-match series 2-1 here on Saturday. Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 112 off 51 balls as India posted an imposing 228 for five after opting to bat first. India lost Ishan Kishan (1) early but the likes of Shubman Gill (46), Rahul Tripathi (35) and Suryakmar propped up the hosts with a barrage of big hits at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 137 in 16.4 overs. Earlier, Tripathi's runs came off just 16 balls and included five fours and two sixes. But the evening truly belonged to Suryakumar, who smashed seven fours and nine sixes.

