Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: ICC Player of the Year Suryakumar Yadav on the brink of another big record I Know More

With the India trailing 0-1 in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, the Men in Blue will need to be at their fluent best in Lucknow to secure parity. One man who has been the center of attraction of the Indian T20 cricket since 2022, Suryakumar Yadav will have to play a decisive role for India if they are to go level. The contest in Lucknow will also serve an opportunity for the Indian star to reach yet another milestone in his T20I career as he in on the brink of surpassing Shikhar Dhawan.

Most T20I runs for India

As things stand, 32-year-old Suryakumar Yadav has been in superb form that saw him being named the ICC T20 Player of the Year. Sky, currently on 1625 runs in 46 T20Is needs, 135 runs to go past Shikhar Dhawan for Most T20I runs for India. The star India batter resides fifth in the standings for most T20I runs for India and will look gain the fourth spot ahead of Dhawan.

Dhawan, who looks all but done with his international career has 1759 runs in 68 T20I matches foe India. With the likes of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill and other young talents in the pecking order, Dhawan’s place in the team look’s all but done. Suryakumar, who is capable of playing big innings on his day can score 135 runs on Sunday, it will be another feather in his impressive cap.

Most T20I runs for India

Virat Kohli – 4008 runs in 115 matches

Rohit Sharma – 3853 runs in 148 matches

KL Rahul – 2265 runs in 72 matches

Shikhar Dhawan – 1759 runs in 68 matches

Suryakumar Yadav – 1625 runs in 46 matches

SKY’s sensational 2022

In 31 T20I matches in 2022, the Mumbai Indians batter scored 1164 runs at an average of 46.56 and scoring two hundreds. His performance in the T20 World Cup in October and November helped India reach the semifinal where they wee eliminated by eventual winners England. Surya even started 2023 on high as he scored unbeaten 112 against Sri Lanka in Rajkot at the start of the month.

Latest Cricket News