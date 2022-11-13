Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Most Runs T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli set to clinch top spot as Buttler & Hales stand in his way

Virat Kohli is all set to become the top scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022 but will face stern competition from the English duo of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales who are also in running. The International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup will drop its curtains on Sunday (November 13) as Pakistan and England play in the final. Virat however will have to keep his fingers crossed if he is to clinch the top spot for the batters with the most runs in the T20 World Cup.

Race for No.1

As things stand, Virat Kohli stands at No.1 with 296 runs in the tournament from six matches where he enjoyed his resurgence in international cricket. Virat scored four fifties in the T20 World Cup before India were knocked out in the semifinal stage by England. The calendar year is also the most productive for Virat in his entire T20 career as he surpassed his previous best of 641 runs in 2016.

Who can surpass Virat?

Currently, Alex Hales is the active leading scorer in the tournament with 211 runs in five matches and has scored two fifties in the tournament. Hales was seen in superb touch of form against India where he scored an unbeaten 86. He will However have to repeat the same performance to overtake Virat as he currently needs 87 runs to go past him.

Hales’ partner in crime Jos Buttler is also in the running for most runs in the T20 World Cup 2022, as he currently lies on 199 runs in five matches. Buttler has scored two fifties in the tournament with a best-of-unbeaten 80 against India. Buttler will need a staggering 98 runs to surpass Virat Kohli for the most runs.

Rizwan to put in shift to go past Virat

Interestingly, Pakistan’s highest scorer in the T20 World Cup is Mohammad Rizwan with 160 runs in six matches and will need 137 runs to go past Virat. While it is a possible prospect, the conditions could hardly help Rizwan go past the Indian batter.

Virat to top standings for second time

So it remains to be seen, whether Buttler and Hales go past Virat or not for the most runs in the T20 World Cup. If Virat ends up being the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022, he will become the first player to top the charts twice at the T20 World Cup. Virat previously topped the standings for most runs in a T20 World Cup in 2014 when he scored 319 runs as India finished runners-up to Sri Lanka.

