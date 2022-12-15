Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Most International Runs: Shreyas Iyer adds another feather to impressive cap to top THIS tally

India’s ace middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer added another feather to his impressive cap on Wednesday (December 14) after yet another terrific innings. Shreyas, 28, playing in his 6th Test match for India was seen at his fluent best on Day 1 as he helped steer India to a good recovery after losing early wickets. He along with Cheteshwar Pujara stitched a 149-run stand for the fifth wicket and helped India to a score in excess of 300.

Terrific Shreyas

At the start of the Chattogram Test match, Shreyas was India’s second-highest runs corer in 2022 in all formats combined with 1407 runs. The tally for the most runs in 2022 for India was led by Suryakumar Yadav until Shreyas surpassed him on Wednesday (December 14). After adding 18 runs to his tally on Wednesday, Shreyas became India’s highest scorer in 2022 in all formats surpassing the impressive Suryakumar Yadav who was on 1424 runs.

Lucky Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas needed a huge element of luck on Wednesday to surpass Suryakumar Yadav as he was dropped twice. He was dropped on 30 and 67 runs and given a lucky escape by the opposition to ride his luck. But more interestingly, in the final session of Day 1, he was so fortunate to have survived on the crease despite the ball hitting the stumps as the bails were not dislodged.

The lucky escape paved the way for him to surpass Suryakumar Yadav for the most runs in a calendar year for India in international cricket. However, he finally departed for 86 runs in the opening session of Day 2 to bring curtains on his impressive innings.

India target big score

While India had their struggles, they still managed to score more than 300 while Shreyas Iyer was dropped one more time before he headed back to the pavilion. As things stand with Suryakumar Yadav, not in the Test side, it is safe to say that Shreyas will end the calendar year as India’s top scorer in 2022 in all formats combined.

