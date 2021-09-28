Tuesday, September 28, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Punjab Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana resigns in 'solidarity' with Navjot Singh Sidhu
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Most bizarre dismissal! Batsman smashes own stumps during CSA Provincial T20 Cup - WATCH

Most bizarre dismissal! Batsman smashes own stumps during CSA Provincial T20 Cup - WATCH

Titans finished with 143 for eight in 20 overs with captain Dean Elgar top-scoring for the side with his 38-ball 41.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 28, 2021 18:27 IST
Bizzare dismissal
Image Source : TWITTER/@OFFICIALCSA

Bizzare dismissal

Cricket has evolved in various ways over the years - from formats to bowling variations and batting as well. Now add dismissals as well to the list. CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 on Tuesday witnessed one such innovative way of departing where the batsman smashed his own stump during the match. 

Chasing a wider delivery from Migael Pretorius in the Pool B match between Knights and Titans at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, batsman Ayabulela Gqamane, who was batting deep inside the crease, smashed his own stumps to walk back for 12 off 7. 

Titans finished with 143 for eight in 20 overs with captain Dean Elgar top-scoring for the side with his 38-ball 41. Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers having snared three wickets for 21 runs in four overs. 

Knights chased down the target with five balls to spare as Rilee Rossouw's 51-ball 73 guided his side to a six-wicket win. 

This was only the first match of Pool B in the tournament. South Western Districts finished top of the table in Pool A with two wins in three games.  

 

 

Write a comment

Click Mania
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2021

Top News

Latest News