'More will follow, out of our control' - Daren Sammy on Nicholas Pooran's sudden international retirement

Nicholas Pooran shocked the cricketing world with a sudden decision to retire from international cricket on June 10. The 29-year-old has played 61 ODIs and 106 T20Is and scored 4258 runs in international cricket. Speaking on Pooran’s decision, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy stated that more cricketers might soon follow suit as they are no longer motivated to play for the crest.

Sammy also drew examples of Heinrich Klaasen and Quinton de Kock, who retired from international cricket at an early age. He also mentioned of not being surprised by Pooran’s decision and added that no external factors can play a part as the decision ultimately is in control of each individual.

"Surprised? No, I'm not surprised. I said something to the guys in the team meeting today: we don't have control. It's up to each individual,” Sammy said.

“I’m pretty sure more will follow in that mood, in that direction. That's the way T20 cricket is now, and especially coming from the West Indies, with the challenges that we face trying to keep our players motivated to play for the crest, so I wouldn't be surprised. You saw everybody talk about Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, these guys who've retired. It's out of our control,” he added.

Respect the fact that Pooran told us early: Sammy

Sammy revealed that Pooran had sent him a text and during which, he understood the intention of the keeper-batter. Speaking on the same, the head coach mentioned that he would have loved to have the cricketer on the team for the T20 World Cup 2026 but he was eventually happy that Pooran informed the team management early and didn’t wait till the last moment.

“Ideally, a talent like that, I would love to have him in the team. But I don't control nor could I control anybody's careers… It is [about] trying to move on now from planning a gameplan without Nicholas Pooran. With a World Cup coming ahead, I respect the fact that he told us early enough so we have more time to plan without him,” Sammy said.