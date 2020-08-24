More than me, my wife believes I deserve this award: Ishant Sharma on winning Arjuna Award for 2020

Image Source : AP Ishant Sharma

Veteran Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma admitted that winning the Arjuna award is a proud moment for him and his family. He also added that his wife, Pratima Singh, a member of the India women's national basketball team, believes that the cricketer rightfully deserves the award more than him.

"When I got to know that I will receive the Arjuna award, I was happy and very proud of myself. For the last 13 years, I did a lot of hard work. It is a proud moment for me and my family. More than me, my wife is really proud of me because more than me she believes that I should get that award," Ishant said through a video that was shared by BCCI on their Twitter page.

The list of recipients for the National Sports Awards for 2020 was announced earlier this week. The five names were recommended on Tuesday by a committee, comprising the likes of Virender Sehwag and former hockey captain Sardar Singh which met at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters in New Delhi.

'A proud moment for me and my family,' @ImIshant on winning the Arjuna Award for 2020.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/VbVdWN0qWE — BCCI (@BCCI) August 24, 2020

Ishant was part of a 27-athlete list for 2020 Arjuna award which also included another cricketer, Deepti Sharma

Ishant also talked about the mindset of the Indian fast bowling attack that has been ruling the Test cricket charts since the start of 2018.

"The mindset of team India's bowling is that we always think about how to win a game. That is the most important priority for us. We try to read the situation and act accordingly. Plan according to every batsman and try to execute that on the field," he added.

