'More involved in game': Kuldeep Yadav reacts after getting the first taste of bazball

India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has reacted to the attacking approach of England team in his own way stating that it keeps him and generally the bowlers involved in the game all the time. He conceded runs at an economy of 4.2 and 4 in both innings of the second Test in Visakhapatnam while picking a total of four wickets. However, the left-arm wrist spinner doesn't mind the batters attacking him and relishes the challenge all the time.

"Usually in Test cricket, you are not used to having someone with such an attacking batting approach. But at the same time you are more involved in the game. As a spinner you are more focused on the game, how you are going to bowl and what your approach will be. Sometimes in Test cricket, you are not overly worried if the batter would attack and you focus on how to dismiss them.

"But here the approach is different, they are in attacking mode so you have to plan on how to restrict them because (if they are) playing more shots then more opportunities are being created to take a wicket. It is interesting, the last game was my first (of the series) and I enjoyed it a lot and it is good for cricket too," Kuldeep said two days ahead of the third Test in Rajkot.

There is a lot of talk around the pitches whenever a Test match is played in India but this time around, the pitches have been very good in Hyderabad and Vizag. Having said that, Kuldeep doesn't mind playing on any kind of surface as long as he is playing Tests. However, he also highlighted the importance of pitches being good in Test matches.

"I do not know that, I enjoy playing whenever I should get an opportunity to play, whether it is on a flat track or on a rank turner. I haven't played on rank turners. I did not play in the last series (the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February-March last year) at home. So, I do not know what our approach or thinking would be. It is basically the team management's decision. Obviously, all of you also want to watch good cricket. For good cricket, it's important (that the wickets are good)," the chinaman added.