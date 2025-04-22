Monimul Haque Bangladesh to set at least 300-run target vs Zimbabwe Bangladesh batter Mominul Haque expects Bangladesh to post at least a 300-run target against Zimbabwe in the first Test in Sylhet. The hosts are leading by 112 runs after Day 3 and it will be a challenge for them to break the 300-run barrier.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh managed a 112-run lead after Day 3 of the first Test against Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The hosts had a poor start to the match, as the Najmul Shanto-led side was bundled for 190 runs in the first innings. In reply, Zimbabwe had a cracking start as Brian Bennett and Sean Williams scored a half-century each. Courtesy of their incredible knocks, Zimbabwe posted 273 runs and managed an 83-run lead.

In the second innings, the Bangladesh batters produced a better performance as captain Najmul in unbeaten on 60 after Day 3. Mominul Haque supported him for a while, scoring 47 runs while Mahmudul Hasan Roy scored 33. Meanwhile, after the end of the day’s play, Mominul explained that the goal will be to set a target of at least 300 runs. He mentioned that 270 or 280 will be good but since they have capable tailenders, he expects to breach the 300-run mark.

“We will be happy with a 300-run lead; if not, [then] 270 or 280. We will be in a better position if we can give them a 300-plus target. We have some capable tailenders like Hasan Mahmud and Taijul Islam, apart from the proper batters Shanto and Jaker Ali. We also have Miraz. They will have to bat calculatedly. We have to take control of the crunch moments tomorrow. That's what is giving me confidence [of getting a big lead],” Mominul said.

Blessing Muzarabani, who picked up three wickets for Zimbabwe in the second innings, has different plans though. He wants to restrict the hosts to under 200 runs but understands that it will be a tough challenge for the bowlers.

“Ideally, [we want to keep the lead] under 200 runs. We shouldn't, however, think about the runs. We should think about taking wickets. It won't be easy getting those Bangladesh wickets. We have to show more discipline. We are definitely in the game. Test cricket is all about day after day. There's more time left in the game. We have the belief that we are ahead. It was a tough day for us today. Bangladesh fought really hard. We will take it, though,” Muzarabani said.