Image Source : AP File photo of Moises Henriques.

Marred with injuries, Australia were forced to make another change to their squad with Moises Henriques called-up for the first Test in place of Sean Abbott, who suffered a calf strain during Australia A vs India warm up game on Saturday.

Cameron Green, who suffered a mild concussion injury during the Day 1 of the same match, remains in contention for the first Test selection as he will travel with the team to Adelaide, confirmed Cricket Australia announced on Monday.

More to follow…