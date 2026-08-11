Moises Henriques named Portugal captain for T20 World Cup Europe qualifiers after his switch from Australia

New Delhi:

Moises Henriques will lead Portugal in their bid to reach the T20 World Cup for the first time. The former Australia all-rounder will be taking charge of the side at the T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C, which will be played from August 14 to 21.

The team will begin their campaign in Group B, where it will face Israel, Germany, Greece and Czechia. The winner of the group will meet the Group A winner in the final on August 21 at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland.

The tournament offers Portugal a route into the European regional final. The overall qualifier winner will join Scotland, Jersey and Denmark at that stage, with the top two teams from the regional final progressing to the global qualifier for the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Henriques, in the meantime, brings considerable international experience to the Portugal setup. He represented Australia in four Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is, scoring 636 runs in international cricket and picking up 17 wickets. His last appearance for Australia came five years ago.

How is Henriques connected to Portugal?

Henriques was born in Madeira and moved to Australia with his family as a young child. Madeira is also the birthplace of football star Cristiano Ronaldo. As he grew up, the 39-year-old went on to build a professional career with New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers. He announced domestic retirement just last month, intending to continue playing overseas. Currently, he is also contracted to Glasgow Cosmic for the inaugural European T20 Premier League season.

Portugal’s 14-man squad also features former Sussex, Auckland and Wellington wicketkeeper-batter Craig Cachopa, Cameron Shekleton, who has represented South Africa A, and Sebastian de Oliveira, who played a List A match for Gauteng alongside Ryan Rickelton. Bangladesh-born spinner Siraj Ullah Khadem is also part of the squad after being included on the Hundred auction longlist this year.

Henriques, meanwhile, replaces Carlos Nunes as captain.

Portugal squad: Moises Henriques (capt), Craig Cachopa, Edward Fleming, Christopher de Freitas, Rahulkumar Hashu, Siraj Ullah Khadem, Hardeep Khuttan, Jeremy Martins, Dhavalkumar Norotam (wk), Jordan Netto, Carlos Nunes, Sebastian de Oliveira, Upen Shantu, Cameron Shekleton

Portugal fixtures: vs Israel (August 14), vs Germany (August 15), vs Greece (August 17), vs Czechia (August 20), Final (August 21)

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