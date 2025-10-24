Mohsin Naqvi keeps custody of Asia Cup trophy, moves it away from ACC headquarters The Asia Cup trophy remains in Abu Dhabi amid a standoff between India and Pakistan. After India refused to accept it from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi, the ACC confirmed the trophy was relocated, with no resolution yet on its official handover.

Dubai:

The ongoing controversy surrounding the Asia Cup trophy has taken a new turn, with the trophy reportedly moved from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headquarters to an undisclosed location in Abu Dhabi. The issue stems from India’s refusal to receive the trophy from Pakistan’s interior minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, after their five-wicket victory over the arch-rivals in Dubai on September 28.

The post-match presentation that night was delayed by nearly 90 minutes, and the trophy was quietly removed from the stage without any official clarification. What initially appeared to be a minor procedural delay has since escalated into a full-blown diplomatic and sporting standoff between the two boards.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official, during a recent visit to the ACC headquarters, discovered that the trophy was no longer there. According to an ANI report, staff members informed the visiting official that the trophy had been taken to Abu Dhabi and was currently in the custody of Mohsin Naqvi.

"A BCCI official visited ACC headquarters a few days back. When he inquired about the trophy in the ACC office, the staff told him that it has been removed from here and is in the custody of Moshin Naqvi in some place in Abu Dhabi," an ANI source revealed.

The drama - as it happened

Following India’s win, Naqvi reportedly set terms for handing over the trophy. At the start of October, he stated that if India wanted the trophy, they should personally collect it from him at the ACC office. He later suggested holding a special ceremony to formally present the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to the Indian team.

The BCCI then sent a formal letter requesting the immediate handover of the trophy without any ceremony or political involvement. However, Naqvi refused to comply unless an Indian player attended an official event to receive it directly from him.

An ACC meeting held in late September attempted to mediate the issue, but no agreement was reached. While some reports suggested that Naqvi had privately apologised to BCCI officials for the confusion surrounding the post-final presentation, he publicly denied doing so. As of now, the Asia Cup trophy remains in Abu Dhabi, and the impasse between the two cricket boards continues, with no clarity on when or how it will finally be handed over to the Indian team.