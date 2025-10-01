Mohsin Naqvi hands over Asia Cup trophy to UAE cricket board in big win for India over Pakistan: Report India had refused to take the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi after their win over Pakistan in the final. Naqvi, who is also the PCB chairman and the Interior Minister in the country, had taken away the trophy after the final in Dubai.

New Delhi:

Asia Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly handed over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to the UAE Cricket Board. This comes after India raised three concerns in the ACC virtual meeting on September 30, including that of Naqvi's behaviour when he took the trophy away after India won the Asia Cup 2025. India had earlier refused to take the trophy from Maqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (chairman) and the Interior Minister in the country.

The ACC convened its meeting virtually on September 30, two days after the Asia Cup final. From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar represented India and raised three concerns. The Board condemned Naqvi for not congratulating India for winning the Asia Cup title. The Indian Board also complained of Naqvi's behaviour of taking the trophy away from the venue after the Men in Blue had won the Asia Cup by beating Pakistan in the final by five wickets.

BCCI officials had demanded trophy to be kept in Dubai

Meanwhile, the BCCI officials had also demanded that the trophy be kept at the ACC headquarters in Dubai, from where they would collect the silverware. During the meeting, Naqvi didn't had any solution to offer and remained largely tight-lipped.

India threatened to complain the matter to the ICC

Meanwhile, India had also threatened to file a complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC) during a conference that will take place in November. The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had confirmed the same. "We have decided not to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the senior leaders of Pakistan. That was a conscious decision," Saikia said.

"This does not give him the right to take the trophy and the medals with him. It is extremely unfortunate and unsportsmanlike. We hope the trophy and medals will be returned to India as soon as possible. There is an ICC conference scheduled in Dubai this November, and at that conference, we will launch a very serious and strong protest against the actions of the ACC chairman," he added.