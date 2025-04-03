Mohsin Naqvi appointed as new ACC chairman The Pakistan Cricket Board's chief Mohsin Naqvi has been appointed as the new chairman of the ACC (Asian Cricket Council), the decision was made at the recently held meeting, as it was held in a virtual mode.

In a major development for the ACC (Asian Cricket Council), Pakistan Cricket Board’s chief Mohsin Naqvi has been named the new chairman of the ACC. He will be succeeding Shammi Silva, the head of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). It is interesting to note that Naqvi will hold the position for the upcoming two years.

Notably, the change in the leadership of the board was confirmed through the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting was held virtually on April 4, and Naqvi will seek to bring about changes that match his vision of the board.

"In accordance with the decision of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Pakistan has officially taken over the presidency from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Effective immediately, Pakistan will lead the Council in its mission to promote and expand cricket across the Asian continent. With Pakistan at the helm, the ACC is poised to further strengthen and expand cricket's presence across Asia, fostering growth and unity within the sport," a media release stated.

It is worth noting that one of the biggest challenges for the newly appointed ACC chairman would be holding the Asia Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be held in September, and with India set to host it, the competition would be held at a neutral venue due to both India’s and Pakistan’s refusal to travel to each other’s country due to diplomatic differences.

The decision to hold the Asia Cup at a neutral venue was made when the media rights for the tournament were being sold. Furthermore, after Naqvi was announced as the new ACC chairman, the PCB chief took centre stage and talked about how honoured he is to assume the presidency of the ACC.

"I am deeply honoured to assume the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council. Asia remains the heartbeat of world cricket, and I am committed to working with all member boards to accelerate the game's growth and global influence. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, foster greater collaboration, and take Asian cricket to unprecedented heights. I also extend my sincere thanks to the outgoing ACC president for his leadership and contributions to the ACC during his tenure,” Naqvi said.