Mohsin Naqvi apologised to BCCI, to leave for Lahore today amidst Asia Cup trophy row: Sources

ACC Chief and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi apologised to the BCCI in a meeting on Tuesday (September 30). Meanwhile, it is also understood that Naqvi is leaving for Lahore today even as the Asia Cup trophy saga continues. However, Naqvi has not changed his stance, refusing to return the trophy and the medals of the Indian players.

According to sources, he is demanding that the Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav to come to Dubai and collect the trophy. Meanwhile, the BCCI responded to him, saying, "He didn’t collect the trophy when you were there in front of him, you think he will come now?"

Notably, BCCI's Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar attended the ACC meeting. They cornered Mohsin Naqvi over the trophy saga, asking him to return the glittering trophy to the Asia Cup winners, India. In the meeting, Naqvi admitted that whatever happened in the presentation ceremony shouldn't have happened, but didn't change his stance at all.

A few other points were also on the meeting agenda, but they weren't discussed with the trophy saga not ending any time soon.

BCCI to register complaint against Naqvi to ICC

Meanwhile, after the ACC meeting on Tuesday, it was reported that the BCCI will be registering a complaint against Mohsin Naqvi to the ICC as the Asia Cup is the tournament approved by the world cricketing body. It is also understood that the ACC left the decision over the trophy to the five test-playing nations in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

What happened in the presentation ceremony?

For the unversed, the drama unfolded at the end of the Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan. The ceremony was delayed for more than an hour after Naqvi refused to relent on his stance as India denied to accept the trophy from him. He was standing on the stage for a long time during the ceremony but apart from the individual awards, none of the Indian players walked up to the stage to collect the trophy. Later, Naqvi walked away with the winners' medal and the trophy sparking a massive controversy.

