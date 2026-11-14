Mohit Ulva reveals how faith and self-belief helped him pull off U19 Asia Cup final heist against Pakistan

Al Amerat, Oman:

Mohit Ulva delivered the defining performance of India's U19 Asia Cup 2026 campaign, as he produced an unbeaten 49 off just 26 balls to guide the team to a remarkable one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final. After winning the game, the 18-year-old credited his faith in God and confidence in his abilities for keeping him composed during a tense finish.

Notably, India needed eight runs in the final over after losing eight wickets for 252 while chasing a 338-run target. Ulva, batting at No. 10, took charge of the situation, first building a 57-run stand with Manal Chauhan before joining Chigurupati Venkata for an unbeaten 30-run partnership. At one point, the game looked out of India’s reach before some blistering shots brought the team back into the contest.

Finally, India needed three runs on the last ball and Ulva managed to keep his composure and hit a boundary to secure their U19 continental title. Courtesy of his match-winning innings, Ulva was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match. Reflecting on his performance, the youngster spoke about overcoming a disappointing tournament with the bat and waiting for the right opportunity.

“I had belief in God in the last over. I believe myself to be an allrounder. This tournament had not gone well for me, but I had belief that I would be able to deliver today,” Ulva said after the match.

“I needed Manal's support, which he provided. I knew it was my day and I would take my team over the line. Number 10 has been a very lucky number for me as all my runs have come from here. We had belief in our batting that we could chase this down. This was a flat wicket and we were telling ourselves that if they can score this many, then we can too,” he added.

Manal Chauhan was equally important in run chase

Before Ulva wreaked havoc in the final couple of overs, it was Manal who got India close to the target. He smacked 47 from 32 deliveries and played a significant role in India's recovery. After the game, the youngster acknowledged the coaching staff for backing him in the finisher's position.

“I was breaking down the target and was looking for a boundary in each over because I knew I would be able to take my team close. I had tears in my eyes after I got out,” Chauhan said.

Earlier, Aaryavir Sehwag scored 58, while captain Lakshya Raichandani made 80. Meanwhile, Sehwag finished the tournament as Player of the Tournament with 361 runs in five matches.

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India stun Pakistan with dramatic late comeback through Mohit Ulva, win U19 Asia Cup 2026 in Oman