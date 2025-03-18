Mohit Sharma reflects on IPL 2023 final heartbreak against CSK: WATCH Mohit Sharma conceded 10 runs off two deliveries, which led to Gujarat Titans losing the IPL 2023 final to Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. The 36-year-old recently joined Delhi Capitals for INR 2.20 crore for IPL 2025.

Mohit Sharma had a tremendous season in the 2023 edition of the IPL. Playing for Gujarat Titans, the 36-year-old clinched 27 wickets in 14 matches and finished as the joint second-leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He quickly earned a reputation as a death-over specialist and played a vital role in helping Gujarat qualify for the final against Chennai Super Kings.

On the night of the finals, Gujarat were closing in on their second successive title before Ravindra Jadeja changed the the game in the final two deliveries of the match. Mohit, who was bowling the final over, conceded three runs in four balls as CSK needed 10 runs in the last two. In the last two deliveries, the pacer failed to execute the plans and it resulted in a six, followed by a boundary and with that, the MS Dhoni-led side won the IPL for the fifth time.

Mohit was left dejected and speaking about it almost two years later, the Haryana-born mentioned that it was a little difficult for him to overcome and added that it left a mark on him, especially as he had a fairytale season otherwise.

“That was a little difficult. If this was a normal game and there are 70-80 games before that, there will be a lot of games where the equation would be 10 runs in the last 2 balls. So it doesn’t matter if it was the 1st or 2nd innings. It was difficult, because there are some things that leave a mark on you. It was such a thing that left a mark on me, because I had a fairytale time last season,” Mohit said responding to India TV’s question in a round-table chat with reporters organised by the Delhi Capitals.

“It was possible that I could have executed that thing better. 4 balls were executed, 2 balls were not executed. 2 balls were not executed in such a way that the game changed. So yes, if good things happen, I say it was destiny and move forward. If bad things happen, I say it was destiny and go to the nets,” he added.

After spending a couple of seasons in Gujarat, Mohit joined Delhi in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. The franchise spent INR 2.20 crore to sign him.