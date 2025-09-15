Mohammed Siraj wins ICC's Player of the Month award for August following The Oval’s heroics The ICC (International Cricket Council) came forward and announced their Players of the Month for August. Star India pacer Mohammed Siraj and Ireland women's Orla Prendergast clinched the awards for their splendid performances.

New Delhi:

The ICC (International Cricket Council) recently came forward and announced its Players of the Month for August. Star India pacer Mohammed Siraj won the men’s Player of the Month award, whereas Ireland’s Orla Prendergast won the award in the women’s category for her brilliance in the shortest format.

It is worth noting that Mohammed Siraj’s exceptional performance in India’s tour of England and his brilliance in the clash held at The Oval were among the biggest reasons why Siraj won the Player of the Month award for August.

Siraj took three wickets on the final day of the last test of the series against England, which helped the Indian team register a brilliant win.

“It is a special honour to be named ICC Player of the Month. The Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy was a memorable series, and it was one of the most intense contests I have been part of,” Mohammed Siraj was quoted as saying by the ICC after winning the game.

“I am proud that I could contribute with some important spells, especially in the decisive moments. Bowling against a top batting line-up in their home conditions was challenging, but it also brought out the best in me. This award belongs as much to my teammates and the support staff as it does to me, because their constant encouragement and belief kept me going,” he added.

Orla Prendergast opened up on winning the award as well

Furthermore, Irish all-rounder Orla Prendergast won the award in the women’s category after defeating Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali and the Netherlands’ Iris Zwilling.

“I’m delighted to have received this award and would like to extend my thanks to the ICC and anyone who voted for me. I’d also like to acknowledge my teammates and our support staff who have worked hard all summer to come away with some important series wins,” Prendergast said.

