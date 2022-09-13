Mohammed Siraj takes five-wicket haul on County debut

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Siraj in action

Team India's fast bowler Mohammad Siraj showed brilliant performance at the County Cricket in England. Siraj took a five-wicket haul for his team Warwickshire against Somerset.

Playing for Warwickshire, Siraj took five for 82 in 24 overs, helping his team to bundle up Somerset for 219 on day two of the division one fixture.

Siraj scalped the wickets of Pakistan opener Imam Ul Haq, George Bartlett, James Rew, Lewis Gregory, and Josh Davey.

Siraj had played a crucial role in India taking a 2-1 lead in England in the five-Test series last year. The final Test was played in July when England won to level the series.

Apart from Siraj, India spinner Jayant Yadav, also representing Warwickshire and picked a wicket. He ended with figures of 1 for 42 in 14 overs.

India is set to play Test series against Australia and South Africa. After this, the Indian team will go to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

Warwickshire Team:

Alex Davies, Dominic Sibley, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes (c), Jayant Yadav, Michael Burgess (wk), Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Mohammed Siraj, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Liam Norwell, Dan Mousley

Somerset Team:

Imam-ul-Haq, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell (c), George Bartlett, Lewis Goldsworthy, James Rew (wk), Lewis Gregory, Kasey Aldridge, Josh Davey, Sajid Khan, Jack Brooks, Ned Leonard, Sonny Baker

