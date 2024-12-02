Mohammed Siraj reveals India's bowling strategy for pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Siraj.

After a dominant bowling display on a spicy deck at the Optus Stadium in Perth, the Indian pacers have got their tails up and are eagerly waiting to have a shot at the Australian batting order in the pink-ball Test.

India's prep for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide are in full swing and their recent win against the Prime Minister's XI is a testament to that. Though India are thin on pink-ball experience compared to Australia, Mohammed Siraj feels that his team has devised a foolproof plan for the eagerly awaited Test match in Adelaide.

"I think that with the pink ball, it's better to bowl back of length," Siraj was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo after the end of the warm-up game. Because pitching it up, there's not a lot of swing, so the more you hit the deck and get it to seam, it will be better for us.

"I have heard that the ball swings a lot under the lights but I haven't yet bowled with it under lights. So when we go to Adelaide and practice, we will try that. And the more practice we get, we'll know more about what we have to do."

Notably, Siraj was going through a rut, leading into the Perth Test. However, he looked sharp in Perth and finished with match figures of 5/71. Siraj revealed that he was concerned regarding his bowling form and a conversation with Jasprit Bumrah on the same helped.

"I always keep talking to Jassi bhai (Bumrah)," Siraj said. "Even before the first match, I spoke with him about what I was going through. And he just told me one thing - don't run after wickets, just keep bowling consistently in one area and enjoy your bowling. If you still don't get wickets, then you come ask me. So I enjoyed my bowling and I got wickets as well.

"Australia is a place where a fast bowler enjoys because you get pace and bounce. As a fast bowler, you get everything you want. So you get a different kind of confidence to come and enjoy your bowling here."