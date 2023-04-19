Mohammed Siraj reports corrupt approach in IPL 2023, unknown person wanted 'inside news'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj has reported a corrupt approach to BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) after an unknown person asked him for an 'inside news' about the team. The person asked for help to the cricketer after losing a lot of money in an IPL game. Interestingly, it has been understood that the person wasn't a bookie but the one who is addicted to betting on matches and needed help from cricketer.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj has reported a "corrupt approach" to BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) from an unknown person, who wanted "inside news" about his team after "losing a lot of money" in an IPL game.

"It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost huge money and approached Siraj for inside information," a senior BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement authorities have nabbed the man. More details are awaited," the source added. Notably, BCCI has more vigilant of such approaches since the infamous sport-fixing scandal that had marred the 2013 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Each team has a dedicated ACU offiical who stays in the same hotel and is at the helm of all affairs monitoring all the movements.

Moreover, there is a mandatory ACU workshop organised for players on the dos and don'ts before the tournament. In case, any player fails to report such a corrupt approach, there are strict sanctions in place. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was suspended in 2021 for not reporting a corrupt approach during IPL.

As for Siraj, he is currently the leading wicket-taker for RCB with eight scalps to his name and will be looking to improve his tally.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News