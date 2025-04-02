Mohammed Siraj registers career-best IPL figure at Chinnaswamy, against RCB Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj registered his career-best IPL figure at M Chinnamswamy Stadium. Interestingly, he played seven years for Royal Challengers Bengaluru but ended up registering his best figure against his former team.

Mohammed Siraj spent seven years at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He was one of their main bowlers for many years before the pacer was released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Gujarat Titans bought him in the auction for INR 12.25. The Hyderabad-born pacer didn’t have a good start to the season, picking up only two wickets in the same number of matches but against RCB, he wreaked havoc, clinching a three-wicket haul.

Siraj was sensational with the new ball and kept the Bengaluru batters in check. He first picked up the wicket of Phil Salt and then sent Devdutt Padikkal packing. Towards the end of the first innings, the 31-year-old then picked up the prized wicket of Liam Livingstone, who departed scoring 54 runs. Siraj ended with 3/19 in his four overs. Notably, it was his career-best IPL figure at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which was interestingly his home ground for several years.

Meanwhile, Siraj’s wrath was followed by an impactful performance by R Sai Kishore. The spinner produced another outstanding show, clinching two wickets for 22 runs in four overs. RCB, on the other hand, had an extremely rough day, as they were reduced to 42/4 at one stage. Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma kept the team in the hunt with an important partnership of 52 runs.

Towards the end, Tim David smacked 32* runs off 18 deliveries to help RCB reach a respectable total on the board. The hosts posted 169 runs on the board, which looked extremely difficult at one stage. Nevertheless, for many years, RCB suffered due to their poor middle order but with Livingstone and David doing well, the franchise can expect better things in the future.

The bowlers now need to step up to do well and get the job done in the second innings. It looks difficult but a few quick wickets can change the course of the game.