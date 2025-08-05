'Mohammed Siraj ready to be the leader with or without Bumrah': Greg Chappell Mohammed Siraj delivered a performance for the ages as he helped India beat England in the Oval Test. Siraj picked up a five-wicket haul as India defeated the Three Lions by six runs in their defence of 373 and tied the series 2-2.

New Delhi:

Mohammed Siraj had delivered some 'fine performances before' but his outing at the Oval was his coming of age, former Australia captain Greg Chappell remarked in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

Siraj delivered a performance for the ages as India sealed a memorable win at the Oval to beat England and register a 2-2 series draw. He picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings, including three wickets on the final day of the fifth Test as the visitors edged past the hosts by six runs in what is now the narrowest win margin for India in terms of runs.

Siraj was the leader of the attack as Jasprit Bumrah was missing the game as part of his planned workload management, wherein he had to feature in only three of the five games on the tour.

Chappell looks to Siraj as a man who is now an actual leader. "To be fair, he has turned in many fine performances before, at the MCG, the Gabba, Perth, Lord's, Cape Town and Birmingham, but what he did at The Oval was his true coming of age. With or without Bumrah, he is ready to be the spiritual as well as actual leader of Gill's attack," Chappell wrote in his column for the 'ESPN Cricinfo'.

12 centuries were scored by the Indian batters in the series as this stood as a joint world record for most tons by a team in a series. Despite this, Siraj's 23 wickets were a key reason for India's performance, Chappell highlighted.

"I don't think it is unfair to say that, despite the many wonderful batting efforts, Siraj was the main reason that India was competitive in the series," Chappell wrote.

The former Australia star, who coached India from 2005 to 2007, stated that what stood out for him was Siraj's ability to identify moments when he needs to bring his 'A' game to the fore.

"He bowled like a man possessed, but also a man who had learned the art of pacing himself, of understanding the moments that matter. "What impressed me most wasn't the effort, which was immense, but the evolution. He started as a bowler with passion. He ended as a bowler with passion and purpose. That's the difference between a player and a leader," Chappell explained the bowler's gradual growth.

Chappell highlighted that what Siraj did in Bumrah's absence was heroic. "To bowl more than 185 overs in five Test matches over six weeks in any condition is a physical, mental and emotional marathon. To do so with consistent intensity, while carrying the attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah for stretches, is bordering on heroic."

The former India coach felt Siraj lacked confidence early. "Siraj began the series tentatively. He lacked rhythm and confidence and bowled mixed lines and lengths. Questions were rightly asked about his readiness to lead the attack sans Bumrah.

"But with each Test, he grew. The body language changed. The shoulders didn't slump; they squared. The run-up lengthened, the wrist snap sharpened, the eyes burned even brighter. He didn't just gain form - he grew in stature. By the final Test, he was no longer the support act. He was the main event."