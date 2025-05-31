Mohammed Siraj pens emotional letter to outgoing India coaching staff Mohammed Siraj penned an emotional letter to India's outgoing strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai. Siraj credited Desai for helping him massively throughout his career and noted that he had been more than just a coach but a brother and mentor.

New Delhi:

India’s strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai has left his role with the national team. He was in charge of the department since 2021, but after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Desai decided to quit the role to pursue other career options. Notably, Desai worked closely with Ravi Shastri and later Rahul Dravid and with Gautam Gambhir for a brief time before leaving the national team.

It was during the same time that Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion and became a regular three-format player. He maintained a close relationship with Desai and, on his departure, penned an emotional letter. The ace pacer called him more than just a coach but a mentor and a brother to him. The Hyderabad-born talked about Desai’s impact on his career and lauded him for his dedication to the craft.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to someone who’s been more than just a coach, someone who’s been a guide, a mentor, a brother. This is not the end but see you later. Your impact will stay with me forever. For me personally, you were never just a trainer. You were someone who believed in me, stood by me, and helped me not just as a cricketer but as a person. Your dedication to your craft was unmatched. Day in and day out, you pushed us to be better, stronger, and more disciplined, not just physically but mentally too,” Siraj wrote on his Instagram.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without your belief and relentless support. You helped me rise from tough times, never letting me give up. The sessions were hard, the grind was real, but you always made us feel like we were capable of more and you were right. You were like an elder brother on this journey, and your absence will be felt deeply in the dressing room, in the gym, and in every sprint we run,” he added.

Notably, Siraj was dropped from India’s Champions Trophy squad as captain Rohit Sharma questioned his impact in the 50-over format. However, after having a decent IPL campaign, Siraj is now due to travel to England for the upcoming five-match Test series. In the absence of Mohammed Shami, he will be the second fiddle behind Jasprit Bumrah.