Wellington:

India are yet to settle on their fast-bowling combination for the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Bowling coach Morne Morkel noted that the pace-bowling unit is ready for action, but has left the decision of final composition to captain Shubman Gill. In the meantime, significant doubts have emerged about whether Mohammed Siraj will find a place in the playing XI.

Reflecting upon that, Morkel backed the experienced pacer's abilities despite questions surrounding his recent performances. However, the team management is considering several options as India prepare to deploy four specialist fast bowlers, with Jasprit Bumrah expected to lead the attack.

“Siraj is a world-class performer, whenever he has stepped in the India jersey, whenever he has played," Morkel said on the eve of the first Test. My feedback to Gautam (head coach) was that we have enough in attack to take 20 wickets. Ultimately, the call will be taken by Shubman,” Morkel said in the pre-match press conference.

As things stand, Bumrah is the only confirmed pacer for the first Test. To find a room in the playing XI, Siraj will have to compete against Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar as three out of these pacers will complete the XI. Now, given Siraj’s impact in overseas conditions, he should have been an automatic choice, but that hasn’t been the case lately.

Form is a concern for Siraj

Siraj's recent performances have offered mixed returns. He claimed four wickets while conceding 118 runs in his only practice appearance for India A against New Zealand A. He also managed two wickets for 50 runs in the final ODI against New Zealand on November 15, having spent much of the preceding series on the sidelines.

His two-Test assignment in Sri Lanka in August produced four wickets. However, his overseas record remains a significant argument in his favour. Since making his debut, he has taken 91 wickets in 23 Tests across South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia, including four five-wicket hauls.

His nine-wicket performance in the decisive Test at The Oval last year was particularly influential in India's victory over England. Siraj is yet to make his Test debut in New Zealand.

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