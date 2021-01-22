Mohammed Siraj gifts himself a BMW car after returning from Australia tour

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHAMMEDSIRAJOFFICIAL Mohammed Siraj's car

After returning back to the country from a memorable Australia tour, India pacer Mohammed Siraj has gifted himself a BMW car. Siraj, who finished as the highest wicket-taker for India with 13 from three matches, shared a short clip of his new car through an Instagram story.

Siraj had lost his father on 20 November, about a week after Indian contingent landed in Australia. Despite being given the option of returning home to attend the burial of his father, Siraj chose to stay back as it would've involved quarantine protocols. He also faced racial abuse from a section of a crowd during the third Test in Sydney.

The Hyderabad pacer, in the end, plucked his maiden five-wicket haul in the fourth and final Test of the series in Brisbane. The Indian team breached Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- to hand them a three-wicket defeat and clinch retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1 margin.

Upon his return to India, Siraj also went to the graveyard to pay respects to his late father. He also dedicated his every wicket in Australia to his father. The pacer also said that he had no time to relax and would like to focus on the game without thinking too much.

"I went to the graveyard. I entered my home, my mother started crying as soon as she saw me. I ate home-cooked food after a long time and it was really good to be back home.

"I dedicated my every wicket to my dad, I celebrated with Mayank Agarwal after taking wickets in the second innings of the Gabba Test, I dedicated my every wicket to dad. Before the series started, I never thought I would take five wickets. Because of the injuries, we had to up our game," said Siraj.

India head coach Ravi Shastri also heaped praise on Siraj and hailed him as 'find of the tour'. "Find of the tour for shoring up the bowling attack the way he did - Mohd Siraj. He fought through personal loss, racial remarks and channelised them to find home in the team huddle," tweeted Shastri.

Find of the tour for shoring up the bowling attack the way he did - Mohd Siraj. He fought through personal loss, racial remarks and channelised them to find home in the team huddle 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qkzpXgqQiX — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 22, 2021

The 26-year-old will now be a part of the Indian team which will face England in a four-Test series, scheduled to begin in February.