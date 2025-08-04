Mohammed Siraj equals India's all-time record in a Test series in England; goes past Kapil Dev in elite list Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bowled their hearts out in an undefeated spell of nearly nine overs to dismiss England on the final day of the Oval Test as the visitors eked out a thrilling six-run win. The series ended with a 2-2 draw.

London: It seemed like the cricket Gods decided to reward Mohammed Siraj, the lion-hearted man who bowled the living daylights out of his body across five Tests, on the final day of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with a match-winning spell and a five-wicket haul, which he will remember for long time coming. Most wickets in a Test series in England for India 23 - Jasprit Bumrah (2021-22, 9 innings) 23 - Mohammed Siraj (2025, 9 innings)

19 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2014, 7 innings)

18 - Zaheer Khan (2007, 6 innings)

18 - Ishant Sharma (2018, 9 innings)

18 - Mohammed Siraj (2021-22, 9 innings) "My only plan was to bowl in good areas, even if I get hit for boundaries. I just wanted to hit one area consistently," Siraj said immediately after the match, speaking to Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports.