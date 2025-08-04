Mohammed Siraj equals India's all-time record in a Test series in England; goes past Kapil Dev in elite list

It seemed like the cricket Gods decided to reward Mohammed Siraj, the lion-hearted man who bowled the living daylights out of his body across five Tests, on the final day of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with a match-winning spell and a five-wicket haul, which he will remember for long time coming.
Most wickets in a Test series in England for India
23 - Jasprit Bumrah (2021-22, 9 innings)
23 - Mohammed Siraj (2025, 9 innings)
19 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2014, 7 innings)
18 - Zaheer Khan (2007, 6 innings)
18 - Ishant Sharma (2018, 9 innings)
18 - Mohammed Siraj (2021-22, 9 innings)
"My only plan was to bowl in good areas, even if I get hit for boundaries. I just wanted to hit one area consistently," Siraj said immediately after the match, speaking to Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports.