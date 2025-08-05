Mohammed Siraj breaks MS Dhoni's exceptional record after bowling India to a sensational win in Oval Test India registered their first Test win with a margin in single digits (six runs) 11 men believed on the fifth and final day of the Oval clash that, despite them needing four wickets and England, 35 runs, it was possible and the tourists achieved it, drawing the series 2-2.

London:

185.3 overs, 1113 balls, relentless miles to run in and keep bowling, with a hope and objective to take wickets and perform in a winning cause, rightfully rewarded Mohammed Siraj on Monday, August 4 at the Oval. Siraj, who played all five matches for India through the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, bowled India to a memorable win by just six runs, ending with the figures of 9/190 for the match, including the fifth fiver of his Test career as he believed that it could be possible on Day 5 despite India requiring four wickets and England needing just 35 runs.

India levelled the five-match series 2-2 and captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir could take a sigh of relief as, despite some of the selection criticism and the obsession with the all-rounder, the visitors were able to eke out a draw with a young side.

The Oval Test win was No.12 for Siraj outside India. Out of 27 overseas Tests Siraj has played, he has won 12 and lost 10, with five being drawn matches. Siraj equalled fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah's tally of 12 away Test wins for the career, while going past former skipper MS Dhoni's tally. In 48 Tests he played outside India, Dhoni was able to win just 11.

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid is at the top of the list with 24 wins in away Tests, out of 93 he played. Dhoni's successor, Virat Kohli, the most successful Indian Test captain, has 23 wins as a player in overseas Tests in 68 matches and is second on the list behind Dravid.

Overall, Siraj is part of 22 Test wins for India, equal to that of another former captain, Mohammad Azharuddin. However, Azharuddin played 99 Tests for India. Siraj is now two ahead of Jasprit Bumrah (20) and four ahead of his captain, Shubman Gill (18).

It will be a sizeable break for the Indian pacers after a relentless and gruelling England tour, given India play just four Tests until next July, with all of them being at home.