Mohammed Siraj achieves major IPL milestone with fiery start against Sunrisers Hyderabad Star Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj completed 100 wickets in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. He achieved the milestone with two quick wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 19 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad locked horns with Gujarat Titans in game 19 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides faced off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 6, and the clash began with SRH coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

As soon as the game started, Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj managed to capture all the headlines. The pacer began his spell with the brilliant wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head. Furthermore, he followed it up by taking another wicket, dismissing Abhishek Sharma as well.

Taking the two wickets, Siraj went on to cross the 100-wicket mark in the IPL. He became the 12th Indian pacer to achieve the major milestone. It is worth noting that Mohammed Siraj has been in exceptional form in the IPL 2025. Representing his new side Gujarat Titans, the star pacer has come into his own.

As for Gujarat Titans, the side has been in good form in the ongoing marquee event as well. In the three games that they have played so far, GT have registered wins in two matches and have lost just one game so far. The 2022 champions boast a strong bowling attack, and with an exceptional start against Sunrisers Hyderabad, GT will be hoping to register their third win in a row.

The side battling for a spot in the top four of the IPL 2025 knows that the tournament is still in its early stages. However, good performances could lead them to the top spot, which they could look to maintain. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad, after getting off to a dominant start to the tournament, defeating Rajasthan Royals by 40 runs, have been unable to find their rhythm since then. Having played four games, the side has only won one, and they will be hoping to make a comeback with the ball against GT.